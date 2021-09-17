Watch the Trailer for The Humans Movie, Starring Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, Jayne Houdyshell, More

The film arrives in theatres November 24.

Thanksgiving is definitely going to be more interesting this year. Check out the trailer for the film adaptation of the Tony-winning play The Humans, which will be released by A24 in theatres and on Showtime November 24, above.

The movie stars Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, June Squibb, and Jayne Houdyshell; the last reprises her Tony-winning role from the Broadway production. Stephen Karam adapted and directed his play for the screen. The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

READ: What Do Critics Think of the Movie Adaptation of The Humans ?

Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.

The play debuted at Roundabout Theatre Company Off-Broadway in 2015 before transferring to Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, followed by a run at a second Broadway house: the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.