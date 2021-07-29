Watch the Trailer for The Show Must Go On Documentary, Premiering at Broadway's Majestic Theatre

The film from Dori Berinstein and Sammi Cannold chronicles the fight to save live theatre amid a historic shutdown.

At long last... "to the theatre we go!"

Check out the trailer for The Show Must Go On, a new documentary from theatre director Sammi Cannold and Emmy-winning filmmaker Dori Berinstein, above. The previously reported feature will make its premiere at Broadway's Majestic Theatre in a one-night-only fundraiser benefiting The Actors Fund August 9.

The documentary follows the companies of two productions in South Korea—the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera and the South Korean tour of Cats—as they pushed forward safely during the pandemic when the rest of the industry had shut down worldwide.

The film also follows Andrew Lloyd Webber in the U.K. as he uses the South Korean companies' model in his fight for the future of theatre in the West End.

The film is produced by co-directors Cannold and Berinstein, along with WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-Woo Park, and Elizabeth Armstrong.

The event will also include appearances and performances to be announced. For tickets and more information, click here. Details about a wider release will be revealed later.

