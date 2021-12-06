Watch the Trailer for the Theatre-Stacked Sci-Fi Short Launch at Paradise

Catherine Curtin, Zainab Jah, and James Harkness star in the thriller from writer Daniel Mitura.

In Launch at Paradise, a powerful organization offers its agents eternal life in exchange for their brain matter to create a super intelligence to end war. What could possibly go wrong? Check out the trailer above.

Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black) and Zainab Jah (Eclipsed) star in the new sci-fi thriller short film, along with James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud), Lauren Schaffel, Patrick Shane, and Daniel Mitura, who also penned the screenplay. Carrie Ann Quinn—actor, writer, director, and professor of theatre at University of Massachusetts-Boston—makes her film directorial debut on the work.

The film features music by Blair Borland, editing by Jonathan Rogers, production design by Kat VanCleave, cinematography by Dominick Sivilli, and costumes by Breton Thyner-Bryan.

Launch at Paradise is produced by DJDL Productions in association with AireBedd Productions. Additional producers are Margaret Janicek, Elizabeth Madigan Jost, Lauren Schaffel, Patrick Shane, Dee Dee Perry, and David M. Night Maire.