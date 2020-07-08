Watch the Trailer for Tonya Pinkins' Thriller Red Pill

In addition to directing, writing, and producing, the Tony winner stars in the election-era movie.

The trailer for Tony winner Tonya Pinkins' new thriller Red Pill has dropped amid the ramp-up to the 2020 general election. Check it out above. (CW: Anti-Black violence, noose, hate speech.)

Red Pill, written, directed, produced, and starring Pinkins, follows a group of liberal activists as they move to a red state to infiltrate the lives of anti-racists and sway the 2020 election, only to find themselves facing horrors they never imagined.

The movie also stars Broadway alums Luba Mason, Kathryn Erbe, Catherine Curtin, Colby Minifie, Adesola Osakalumi, and Ruben Blades, along with Jake O'Flaherty.

No official release date has been set.

Pinkins won a Tony for her performance in Jelly's Last Jam. Other credits on stage include Holler If Ya Hear Me, Radio Golf, and Caroline, or Change. On screen, she's been seen on Madam Secretary, Fear the Walking Dead, and Gotham.

