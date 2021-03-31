Watch the Trailer for Twitter Stripper Saga Zola, Penned by Jeremy O. Harris and Janicza Bravo

Taylour Paige and Riley Keough lead a cast that also includes Tony nominee Colman Domingo and Tony winner Ari’el Stachel.

Get ready for the stripper adventure movie of the year. The trailer for Zola, co-penned by Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris and director Janicza Bravo, has dropped—and it’s a doozy. Check it out above.

The movie follows the multi-tweet tale shared by Twitter user @zolarmoon (Aziah Wells) in 2015 as she chronicled her nightmarish trip to Florida with an exotic dancer. Starring are Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Tony winner Ari'el Stachel, and Tony nominee Colman Domingo

Zola is scheduled to hit theatres June 30 from A24 pictures. The film debuted last year at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Up next, Tony nominee Harris will adapt Brit Bennett's The Vanishing Half for HBO with playwright Aziza Barnes (BLKS). Harris has a two-year deal with the network.