Watch the Trailer for Upright, Starring Tony Nominee Tim Minchin and Debuting August 6

The series, co-written by the Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day composer-lyricist, will stream on Sundance Now.

Check out two-time nominated composer-lyricist Tim Munchin in the trailer above for the upcoming series Upright, making its U.S. debut on Sundance Now August 6. Two new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays throughout the show's run.

Co-written, executive produced, composed by, and starring Minchin (Matilda the Musical, Groundhog Day), Upright follows shabby musician Lucky, who decides to drive across Australia to visit his dying mother one last time. With nothing but a piano, Lucky finds his baggage soon increased when runaway Meg, played by Milly Alcock, comes into his life. Together, they traverse the outback.

Joining Minchin and Alcock on screen are Heather Mitchell, Daniel Lapaine, Ella Scott Lynch, Daniel Frederiksen, and Asmara Feik. Created by Chris Taylor, Upright is written and developed by Minchin, Taylor, Kate Mulvany, and Leon Ford. Matthew Saville directs.

From AMC Networks, Sundance Now is a commercial-free streaming service original and offering exclusive content.