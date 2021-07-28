Watch the Vibrant New 'Special Look' at West Side Story Movie

See Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and more in the sneak peek.

A new special look teaser for West Side Story has dropped, highlighting the musical's colorful and vibrant take on New York City in this modern tale of Romeo and Juliet. Check out Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and more in the sneak peek above.

The movie also features David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lietenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original 1961 film Rita Moreno in the newly created role of Valentina (a take on the role of Doc).

Rounding out the cast are Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, along with Broadway alums Ezra Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.

Directed by Stephen Spielberg, West Side Story features a screenplay by Angels in America scribe Tony Kushner and choreography by Tony winner Justin Peck. The film is slated to hit movie theatres December 10 this year, after being pushed back from a December 2020 release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the trailer released back in April below.

