Watch the Video for Black Theatre United's Powerful New Anthem 'Stand for Change'

Several founding members perform on the track, including Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Audra McDonald.

Black Theatre United has brought together several of its founding members to release a new music video: "Stand for Change." The anthem was created as a theme song for BTU; 100 percent of the proceeds will support the ongoing social justice efforts of the organization.

The song is performed by 13 BTU founding members (all veterans of the Broadway stage) including Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Darius de Haas, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White, Allyson Tucker, Michael McElroy, NaTasha Yvette Williams, LaChanze, Wendell Pierce, and Capathia Jenkins, with additional founding members making appearances in the video.

“Over this past year, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on many industries, and the entertainment industry and the shutdown of Broadway has been hit significantly,” said co-founder Williams. “We’re hopeful ‘Stand for Change,’ will bring more attention to the plight of Black theatre artists and will inspire and empower people to believe we can make meaningful changes to create a more equitable society.”

“Stand for Change,” written by NYU professor Dave Schroeder and Grammy nominee Phil Galdston, is released in partnership with Republic Records Action Committee. Galdston produces with Swagg R’Celious. The video is produced by HunterPark Productions partners Bethanie Schwartz and Lauren Tuttman in collaboration with producer Liz Curtis, directed by filmmaker Michael Cooke, and edited by Zeus Sepulveda.