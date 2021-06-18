Watch the West End Cast of Hairspray Perform 'You Can't Stop the Beat' on BBC's The One Show

The musical returns to the West End June 21, with Michael Ball and Lizzie Bea as Edna and Tracy Turnblad.

The cast of the upcoming U.K. revival of Hairspray appeared on the June 17 episode of BBC's magazine-style talk show The One Show to perform "You Can't Stop the Beat." The production will begin performances June 21 at the London Coliseum ahead of a June 29 opening.

In line with recent U.K. guidelines, the production will start out by playing to a limited capacity before welcoming back full-house audiences later this summer.

The show stars Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Olivier winner Michael Ball as Edna, Les Dennis as Wilbur, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin. Jack O’Brien directs the musical, with choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Hairspray has a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell.

The original New York production of Hairspray won eight Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, while the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical.

In addition to the West End production, tours are planned for both the U.K. and North America.