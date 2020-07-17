Watch the Youth of Broadway Dreams in This Moving Performance of Selma’s ‘Glory’

The international arts education organization provided a safe space for young artists to gather and perform.

With the coronavirus shutdown, most theatre camps and arts education initiatives have transitioned to virtual classes and programming, including international organization Broadway Dreams. But in addition to condensing their usual summer tour into three weeks of online courses, the performing interns also coordinate an on site group performance—with intense safety protocols—in the video above.

Singers Anyae Reed of Texas State University, Ron Gibson of Millikin University, Justin Rivers of Point Park University, Marshall Mabry (a rising freshman at Boston Conservatory) performed the Oscar-winning “Glory,” written by John Legend and Common for Ava Duvernay’s film Selma.

Dancers Claire Vogel, Joshua Nilsen, Maggie McCown, Emily Earle, Annalese Starzec, Austin Phillips, and Katy Plaziak perform in the video, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Geller.

All students quarantined and were COVID-tested prior to being on site in Atlanta. Online, 92 students from across the U.S., Canada, Brasil, and Argentina participated in the virtual programming.

