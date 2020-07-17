Watch the Youth of Broadway Dreams in This Moving Performance of Selma’s ‘Glory’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch the Youth of Broadway Dreams in This Moving Performance of Selma’s ‘Glory’
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jul 17, 2020
 
The international arts education organization provided a safe space for young artists to gather and perform.

With the coronavirus shutdown, most theatre camps and arts education initiatives have transitioned to virtual classes and programming, including international organization Broadway Dreams. But in addition to condensing their usual summer tour into three weeks of online courses, the performing interns also coordinate an on site group performance—with intense safety protocols—in the video above.

Singers Anyae Reed of Texas State University, Ron Gibson of Millikin University, Justin Rivers of Point Park University, Marshall Mabry (a rising freshman at Boston Conservatory) performed the Oscar-winning “Glory,” written by John Legend and Common for Ava Duvernay’s film Selma.

Dancers Claire Vogel, Joshua Nilsen, Maggie McCown, Emily Earle, Annalese Starzec, Austin Phillips, and Katy Plaziak perform in the video, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Geller.

All students quarantined and were COVID-tested prior to being on site in Atlanta. Online, 92 students from across the U.S., Canada, Brasil, and Argentina participated in the virtual programming.

READ: What Sets Broadway Dreams Apart From Other Training Programs

Inside Broadway Dreams’ Merry & Bright

Inside Broadway Dreams’ Merry & Bright

12 PHOTOS
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Jai'len Josey and Ryann Redmond_HR.JPG
Jai'len Josey and Ryann Redmond Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Samantha Gorjanc, Clair Crause Quentin Earl Darrington, and Graham Keen_HR.JPG
Samantha Gorjanc, Clair Crause Quentin Earl Darrington, and Graham Keen Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Rachel Potter and Samantha Gorjanc_HR.JPG
Rachel Potter and Samantha Gorjanc Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Quentin Earl Darrington_HR.JPG
Quentin Earl Darrington Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Adam Sansiveri and Annette Tanner_HR.JPG
Adam Sansiveri and Annette Tanner Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Jai'len Josey_HR.JPG
Jai'len Josey Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Ryann Redmond_HR.JPG
Ryann Redmond Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Adam Sansiveri, Ryan Stana, and Craig D'Amico_HR.JPG
Adam Sansiveri, Ryan Stana, and Craig D'Amico Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Annette Tanner and Elizabeth Faulkner_HR.JPG
Annette Tanner and Elizabeth Faulkner Vii Tanner
Merry & Bright_Broadway Dreams_2019_Claire Crause and Samantha Gorjanc_HR.JPG
Claire Crause and Samantha Gorjanc Vii Tanner
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.