Watch These 7 Performances From the 2021 Jimmy Awards

By Bethany Rickwald
Jul 16, 2021
 
Seventy-two students participated in this year's all-online event, hosted by Corbin Bleu.
The 2021 National High School Musical Theatre Awards took place July 15 in a ceremony that saw 72 student performers from 36 regions across the country competing to be named the best in high school musical theatre. Known as the Jimmy Awards, the annual event is a celebration of outstanding student achievement. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the Jimmys recognize individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and celebrate the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

Corbin Bleu was the host of this year's event, which also featured a special appearance by Mandy Gonzalez. The nominees performed in production numbers and medley segments, as well as presenting solo performances. The event took place virtually this year, with students participating in 12 days of coaching, auditions, and performance leading up to the big event. For more information, visit JimmyAwards.com.

Below, check out seven of the evening's outstanding performances:

Opening Number

Actor Medley #1

Actress Medley #1

Broadway Musicals Medley

Actor Medley #2

Actress Medley #2

Closing

