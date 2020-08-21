Watch This Exclusive Clip From Dramarama, New Movie About High School Drama Kids

The film is set to premiere at Outfest, starring So You Think You Can Dance alum Nico Greetham and The Prom's Anna Grace Barlow.

Dramarama, the feature film debut from writer-director Jonathan Wysocki, will receive its L.A. premiere at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival. The screenings will take place virtually, via Outfestla2020.com , starting August 22 at 7:30 PM PT and will remain online for 72 hours. Dramarama will also receive an additional drive-in screening at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on the final day of the festival, August 30 at 7:45 PM local time.

The movie takes place in Escondido, California, circa 1994. It's the end of summer, and Gene is preparing for his high school drama friends’ final murder mystery slumber party. The theatrical host, Rose, will fly off to start college the next morning, followed by earnest Claire, magnetic Oscar, and sarcastic Ally. Yet, Gene has bigger problems than being left behind by his best friends: he wants to come out of the closet—but is terrified of what his sheltered Christian best friends might think.

Watch a sneak peek of the film below:

Dramarama stars Nick Pugliese in his feature debut, opposite Anna Grace Barlow, who originated the role of Alyssa Greene in The Prom in Atlanta, Nico Greetham (Newsies, Netflix’s The Prom), Megan Suri (The Miseducation of Bindu), Danielle Kay (Artificial, Taste), and Zac Henri (Bunheads, Awkward). The film is produced by Wysocki and Yue Wang, and executive-produced by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld.

The cast will host a “Green Carpet” on Instagram live beginning at 7 PM PT. Then, at 7:30 PM, head over to Twitter for a Twitter Watch/Pajama Party.

