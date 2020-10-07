Watch This Live Virtual Reality Theatre Performance From the Museum of Science, October 7

Learn about #FutureStages and how you can put on your own VR production from home.

Four years ago, actor, and creator Brendan Bradley founded a lab at New York University to integrate emerging technologies into the live performing arts and spent his quarantine developing free tutorials and tricks to help his creative community get back to work.

READ: Can This Game-Changing Innovation Get Live Theatre Back Before the Pandemic Ends?

When COVID-19 forced theatres around the world to shut down (and the NYU course in technology and theatre that bears his name to go remote), Bradley got to work and built #FutureStages. The flexible, virtual reality space will allow theatremakers to create theatre safely yet together. On October 7 at 7PM, Bradley will offer a free live stream program from the Museum of Science demonstrating exactly how it works. This program is free, thanks to the Lowell Institute.

READ: Could NYU Have the Solution to Produce Distance-Theatre During Quarantine and Beyond?

Discover how artists are innovating during the scientific event of our time, and witness one of the most exciting virtual performance initiatives around the country, designed to be accessible for anyone, anywhere to get back "on stage" before the pandemic ends.

Viewers can make a donation to support #MOSatHome and the SubSpace virtual fall season at donate.mos.org/mosathome.

