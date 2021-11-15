Watch: Tick, Tick…Boom! Stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, and Robin de Jesús on Bringing Jonathan Larson’s Work to the Screen

The film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now in cinemas and arrives on Netflix November 19.

Tony winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, and Tony nominee Robin de Jesús share with Playbill what it was like like to work on the movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick...BOOM! and how it has changed the way they view the late Larson’s work. Watch the discussion in the video above.

Oscar nominee Garfield stars as the Rent composer in the semi-autobiographical musical, with Shipp as Larson’s girlfriend Susan, de Jesús as his best friend Michael, Tony winner Judith Light as his agent, and Vanessa Hudgens and Tony nominee Joshua Henry as Karessa and Roger, his leading players. The film also features Mj Rodriguez, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

In his directorial debut, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Steven Levenson penned the screenplay, and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer.

The film, now in cinemas, will arrive on Netflix November 19.