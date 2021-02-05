Watch Tiffany Haddish Flaunt Her Shakespeare Nerdom

The comedian revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she has a history with the Bard.

Step aside Dame Glenda and Sir Patrick: There's a new Shakespearean witch in town.

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, best known for her breakout role in the comedy Girls Trip, revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she has long been a Shakespeare nerd, placing in several high school acting competitions with Shakespeare monologues and scenes.

To prove it, the two performed the "Double, double toil and trouble" scene from the cursed Scottish play with enough aplomb to wake even Joseph Papp from his slumber. Is there a Delacorte show in her future?

Watch the clip above with Colbert and Haddish as Macbeth's witches. Spoiler alert: she loses her witch mole.