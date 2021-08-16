Watch Tiler Peck Recreate the Finale of Center Stage

The video is a part of her series #MondayMovieMoves, recreating some of the most cherished and beloved films in cinematic history.

With the shutdown of Broadway and all theatres, including where New York City Ballet performs at Lincoln Center, dancers have taken to social media to reach fans and continue to create. New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck created #MondayMovieMoves, a series of videos recreating some of the most cherished dance moments in film including Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction, Grease and Donny Darko. The latest inspiration in the series comes from the cult classic, Center Stage where she channels fictional ballerina, Jody Sawyer. Watch the latest installment of #MondayMovieMoves above.

"Social media has helped me feel connected with people, audiences, fellow artists and friends during this difficult time. We have all missed that human connection, and I have loved letting people in on what my life looks like day to day and the things that interest me most." shares Peck. She adds, "#MondayMovieMoves came about because I have been a lifelong fan of dance movies. These great classics always inspired me to dance, so I wanted to pay tribute to them and also keep them alive and moving forward today! Not to mention, who doesn’t want to reenact Center Stage of Dirty Dancing !? I hope that for a brief moment people are able to watch something that transports them to another time and place and makes them feel good and smile. I have always thought that dance is this universal language that has the power to move people and heal, and if I can play a small role in that, I have accomplished my purpose. "

Susan Stroman who originally choreographed the film, taught Peck the number. Featured in the video are also New York City Ballet's Roman Mejia and Christopher Grant with direction of photography by Roberto Araujo. Tiler continues to teach via Instagram and has featured celebrity guests like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa, Leslie Odom Jr., and the Rockettes.