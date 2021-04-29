Watch Tiler Peck, Shoba Narayan, Tony Yazbeck, and More Celebrate International Dance Day

The music video is a tribute to dance and the return of live entertainment.

April 29 marks International Dance Day. To celebrate, Playbill and Open Jar Studios joined forces with eleven dancers, including many Broadway stars, to create a video with original choreography to "We're Gonna Come Back," a new song by Don Alden. Take a look at the video above.

The music video conceived by Roberto Araujo, showcases eleven dancers, each of whom choreographed an addition to the video in their own preferred dance style, including ballet, tap, modern, and more. Dancers featured in the video include Karla Garcia, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, Joomin Hwang, Gabe Hyman, Nicole Johnson, Dana Moore, Shoba Narayan, Tiler Peck, Caterina Rago, and Tony Yazbeck.

Open Jar Studios, which is located at 1601 Broadway in Manhattan, opened June 17. Encompassing two floors, the studio’s 51,346 square feet of space includes two 4,000 square-foot, column-free studios with 22-foot-high ceilings, along with smaller dance and music rehearsal rooms, production offices, and costume fitting studios. “When I created the studio, I wanted it to be a place where there were no limits,” says founder and owner Jeff Whiting.