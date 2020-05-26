Watch Tina's Kayla Davion and Built for the Stage's Joe Rosko Train for Tina Turner-Like Legs on Monday Motivation

Davion also gave a tutorial in how to achieve the perfect Tina Turner vocal rasp.

Kayla Davion, who regularly steps into the role of Tina Turner in Broadway's Tina, knows the importance of leg day. Tina, like Turner, never slows down—and it all culminates in a high-intensity, leave-it-all-on-the-stage finale after the musical's finale!

Every time she goes on stage, "Tina says you have to act like it's the last time." Davion shares in May 25's Monday Motivation. Presented by workout program Built For the Stage and Playbill, the series aims to keep theatre lovers fit and healthy while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Davion and BFTS founder Joe Rosko in the video above, as they work on stability and stamina, and Davion demonstrates how to achieve a perfect Tina Turner impression—even if she claims she sometimes ends up sounding like Beyoncé.

Kick-start your week every Monday at 11:30 AM ET, with founder Joe Rosko leading a class that is perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel as good as they do under the lights.

READ: How to Stay Fit While Social Distancing With Joe Rosko’s Built For the Stage

The program, used by Broadway alums Patti Murin, John Riddle, and Nik Walker, got its start in 2017 after Rosko worked as a fitness and nutrition coach for Jin Ha in M. Butterfly and noticed a lack of specialized workout routines for stage performers.