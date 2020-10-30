Watch: Today Show’s Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker Don Their Best Broadway Costumes for a Halloween Lip-Sync

Hosts of the NBC morning show pay tribute to Hamilton, Wicked, Cats, and Chicago—decked out in full costume.

In celebration of Halloween and to pay homage to the shuttered theatres of Broadway, NBC’s The Today Show correspondents put on their own “Best of Broadway.”

Host Carson Daly served as the emcee, black tie and all. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer dressed as Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart from Chicago, dancing to the “Hot Honey Rag” in full flapper garb. Craig Melvin and Al Roker took to the studio as Alexander Hamilton and King George III, respectively, from Hamilton, singing a mashup of the opening number, “My Shot,” and “You’ll Be Back.” Jenna Bush Hager gave her best lip-synced “Memory” as Grizabella from Cats, and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb lilp-synced as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, performing “Popular” and “Defying Gravity" from Wicked in full Ozian garb.

Roker is the only one who has actually performed on Broadway, taking on the role of Old Joe for a limited run in Waitress. Former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford did appear on Broadway and penned the lyrics and book to the shoort-lived musical Scandalous...which gets a facetious shoutout from Kotb.

Watch the Halloween video below.

