Watch Todd Almond in a New Episode of Playbill's Holiday Concert Series

The singer-songwriter, currently on Broadway in Girl From the North Country, sings from his new album, A Pony for Christmas.

Singer-songwriter and Girl From the North Country star Todd Almond stops by the Playbill Studio to sing from his debut holiday album, A Pony for Christmas, in a new episode of Playbill's Holiday Concert Series. Watch the video above for some holiday cheer.

A Pony for Christmas is available from Ghostlight Records. Produced by Almond and Peter Sachon, A Pony for Christmas combines Almond's folk, rock, pop, and theatre influences for 13 holiday-themed tracks, including covers of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "O Holy Night." The album also features five original songs written by Almond, including tunes from his musicals Iowa and The Odyssey.

To celebrate the album release, Almond will appear in concert at Chelsea Table + Stage December 13 at 7 PM, joined by special guest, Tony winner Betty Buckley.

Almond, currently appearing on screen in Gossip Girl and on stage in Broadway's Girl From the North Country, recently toured the country co-starring with Courtney Love in his original musical Kansas City Choir Boy. He also starred in three of his original musicals at Central Park's Delacorte Theater: The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, and The Odyssey.

Coming up in the Holiday Concert Series, Tony winner Laura Benanti.