Watch Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus, Streaming June 4

The free NT Live re-broadcast is available through June 11.

The NT Live re-broadcast of Shakespeare's Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston in the title role, streams for free June 4 at 2 PM ET. Watch the performance above or on the National Theatre’s YouTube; the video is available until June 11 at noon ET.

Josie Rourke directs the company that also includes Mark Gatiss (The Madness of George III) as Menenius, Hadley Fraser (Long Day’s Journey Into Night) as Aufidius, Alfred Enoch (Red) as Titus Lartius, and Deborah Findlay (Allelujah!) as Volumnia.

The ensemble cast includes Rochenda Sandall, Mark Stanley, Dwane Walcott, Peter De Jersey, Elliot Levey, Helen Schlesinger, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Jacqueline Boatswain, and Joe Willis.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Lucy Osborne, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Emma Laxton, video designer Andrzej Goulding, composer Michael Bruce, and fight director Richard Ryan with movement by Jonathan Watkins. The broadcast team is comprised of director for the screen Tim van Someren, technical producer Christopher C. Bretnall, lighting director Bernie Davis, and sound supervisor Conrad Fletcher.

Coriolanus was filmed live on stage at the Donmar Warehouse in 2014 by National Theatre Live.