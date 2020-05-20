Watch Tom Pelphrey Talk About Season 3 of Netflix's Ozark on Stream Stealers

The Broadway alum (End of the Rainbow, Fool for Love) can be seen on the most recent season of the drama, co-starring as Laura Linney's brother.

Before he joined Season 3 of Ozark as Laura Linney's bipolar brother, Ben, Broadway audiences knew Tom Pelphrey from memorable turns in End of the Rainbow (from which the film Judy sprang) and Fool for Love.

Soap fans knew him even before that, though, from his Emmy-winning years on Guiding Light as Reva's son Jonathan. Now an awards season contender for his explosive work as Ben, Pelphrey joined Playbill's Stream Stealers May 20 to discuss joining the show, working with Linney, his stage background, and more. Watch the interview in the video above.

Season 3 of the hit Netflix series picks up six months after the end of Season 2, as Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) continue to fight for control of the family's destiny even as they spar about what direction that should mean for them—until Wendy's brother Ben throws everything into chaos.

Stream Stealers is Playbill's three-times-a-week interview series, in which film and TV stars chat with editor-in-chief Mark Peikert about their stage backgrounds. Morgan Spector (Machinal) joins May 22 to discuss his role on HBO's The Plot Against America. Tune in Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 4:30 PM ET, and watch previous episodes on Playbill's YouTube page.