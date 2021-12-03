Watch 'Tomorrow' Today!: Check Out Musical Numbers From NBC's Annie Live!

Revisit performances from Celina Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., and more—and catch them on the newly released soundtrack.

NBC has released several musical numbers from its December 2 broadcast of Annie Live!, which starred Celina Smith in the title role, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, and Alan Toy as FDR.

Additionally, Sony Masterworks Broadway has dropped the official soundtrack for Annie Live!, now available online. The album, produced by Stephen Oremus and Connick Jr., will be released physically January 21, 2022, and is available to preorder.

Watch musical numbers from the live broadcast below:

"Maybe"



"It's the Hard-Knock Life"



"Tomorrow"



"We'd Like to Thank You Herbert Hoover"



"Little Girls"



"I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here"



"N.Y.C."



"Sign"



"Easy Street"



"We Got Annie"



"You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile"



"Something Was Missing"



"I Don't Need Anything But You"



The ensemble featured Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong, and Corde Young.

Joining Annie at the orphanage: Felice Kakaletris as Molly, Cate Elefante as Kate, Sophie Knapp as July, Tessa Frascogna as Tessie, Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy, and Audrey Cymone as Pepper.

Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski shared directing duties, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo, costumes by Emilio Sosa, production design by Jason Sherwood, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus. William Berloni, who started his prolific career as a Broadway animal trainer by finding and training Annie's original Sandy, was also on the creative team, having previously worked on NBC's Peter Pan Live! and The Wiz Live!.

The special was executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky with Chloe Productions as producer.

Annie premiered on Broadway in 1977, featuring a score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan. Based on the Depression-era newspaper comic series, the musical centers on its plucky title character and her journey from orphanage to the opulent Warbucks mansion.