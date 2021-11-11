Watch Tony Award Winner Twyla Tharp in Rehearsals for Twyla Now at New York City Center

Tony Nominee Robert Fairchild, and New York City Ballet’s Sara Mearns will be part of the program starting November 17.

Tony winner Twyla Tharp will celebrate her 80th birthday at City Center November 17–21 with Twyla Now, a program of signature works and two world premieres. Watch Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild and New York City Ballet’s Sara Mearns in they video above as they share what it's like to work with Tharp.

Read New York City Center Will Welcome Audiences Back in October; 2021-2022 Season Announced

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s James Gilmer and Jacquelin Harris, American Ballet Theatre’s Aran Bell and Catherine Hurlin, Robert Fairchild, Sara Mearns, Roman Mejia, and Tiler Peck will head the cast, joined by an ensemble of young performers.