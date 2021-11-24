Watch Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Join Forces for 'Anything Goes'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Join Forces for 'Anything Goes'
By Andrew Gans
Nov 24, 2021
 
Stephen Colbert offered a sneak peek of the upcoming CBS concert One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

On the November 23 broadcast of Late Show With Stephen Colbert, host Colbert offered a sneak peek of the CBS concert One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Watch the two artists duet on the Cole Porter classic "Anything Goes" above.

The performance is from the forthcoming concert, filmed at Radio City Music Hall in August and airing on CBS November 28 at 8 PM ET. The evening, which celebrates the musical legacy and friendship of Bennett and Gaga, will also stream on Paramount+.

Marking Bennett’s 95th birthday, the concert celebrated the two performers' shared love of the Great American Songbook. Alex Coletti, Bruce Gillmer, Jack Sussman, Danny Bennett, and Bobby Campbell executive produce. Coletti also directs.

Grammy-winning icon Bennett recently announced his retirement from the business following a diagnosis with Alzheimer's. His latest album with Gaga, Love for Sale, was recently nominated for six Grammy Awards.

A Sneak Peek at A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

A Sneak Peek at A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

The remake the 1937 film premiered at the 75th Venice Film Festival August 31.

6 PHOTOS
A_Star_Is_Born_Warner_Bros_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Warner Bros.
A_Star_Is_Born_Warner_Bros_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott Warner Bros.
A_Star_Is_Born_Warner_Bros_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Warner Bros.
A_Star_Is_Born_Warner_Bros_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Warner Bros.
A_Star_Is_Born_Warner_Bros_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Warner Bros.
A_Star_Is_Born_Warner_Bros_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Warner Bros.
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.