Watch Tony Nominee Patrick Wilson on Playbill's Stream Stealers May 13

The Full Monty and Oklahoma! star has kept busy away from Broadway with film and TV projects ranging from The Conjuring franchise to Fargo.

Patrick Wilson, who will be seen in movie theatres around the country in September in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, joined Playbill's talk show Stream Stealers May 13. Watch the interview in the video above.

The Tony-nominated star of The Full Monty and Oklahoma! reminded theatregoers just how much they've missed him with a starring turn in the City Center Encores! gala production of Brigadoon in 2017, opposite Kelli O'Hara.

But in the decade since he was last on Broadway (in a revival of All My Sons), Wilson has remained a familiar face in movies and on TV, leading the CBS series A Gifted Man, dropping in for a memorable arc on HBO's Girls, and headlining a string of successful horror franchises, including Insidious (alongside Rose Byrne) and The Conjuring (alongside Vera Farmiga).

Tune in to the interview to watch the Broadway favorite talk about his stage career, doing The Full Monty eight times a week, and what audiences can expect from the latest installment in The Conjuring series!