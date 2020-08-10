Watch Tony Winner BD Wong Sing 'I Miss New York' From Songs From an Unmade Bed

Get a sneak peek of the August 10 fundraiser for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Get a sneak peek of Tony Award winner BD Wong in the August 10 presentation of the 2005 theatrical song cycle Songs from an Unmade Bed, re-conceived to reflect life during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video above, Wong performs Mark Campbell and Peter Golub's "I Miss New York" with Dave Philips on upright bass.

Songs from an Unmade Bed, a project from Wong and his husband, videographer Richert Schnorr, streams at 8 PM ET at BroadwayCares.org and on Playbill as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Special guest hosts include Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter, and Keala Settle, along with appearances by Maulik Pancholy, Aaron Albano, Mike Bulatao, Grant Chang, Marc delaCruz, Daniel K. Isaac, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Orville Mendoza, Jeffrey Omura, Matt Rogers, James Seol, Hansel Tan, Alex Wong, and cellist Dave Eggar.

Songs from an Unmade Bed, initially produced by New York Theatre Workshop, explores the musings and romantic life of a gay man living in New York City. The song cycle was created by Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning lyricist and librettist Mark Campbell with 18 composers: Debra Barsha, Mark Bennett, Peter Foley, Jenny Giering, Peter Golub, Jake Heggie, Stephen Hoffman, Lance Horne, Gihieh Lee, Steven Lutvak, Steve Marzullo, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller, Greg Pliska, Duncan Sheik, Kim D. Sherman, Jeffrey Stock, and Joseph Thalken.

Wong and Schnorr, who were married in 2018, created the videos in their apartment as they lived in self-quarantine.

The creative team also includes music director Wayne Barker, recording engineer Jim Morgan, and musicians David Michael Garry, Orville Mendoza, Dave Philips, Joshua Samuels, and Doug Vannoni.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has already provided more than $7 million to The Actors Fund since the pandemic started: $6 million from the Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and $1 million as a launch gift for Every Artist Insured.

