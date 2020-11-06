Watch Tony Winner James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors November 6 on PBS

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch Tony Winner James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors November 6 on PBS
By Dan Meyer
Nov 06, 2020
 
The comedy also stars Suzie Toase and Oliver Chris.

The 2011 NT Live film capture of One Man, Two Guvnors, starring a Tony-winning James Corden, airs November 7 (check local listings) to kick off Great Performances' "Broadway's Best" series. The play by Richard Bean is directed by Nicholas Hytner.

The cast features Oliver Chris as Stanley Stubbers, Jemima Rooper as Rachel Crabbe, Tony nominee Tom Edden as Alfie, Martyn Ellis as Harry Dangle, Trevor Laird as Lloyd Boateng, Claire Lams as Pauline Clench, Fred Ridgeway as Charlie Clench, Daniel Rigby as Alan Dangle, Suzie Toase as Dolly, and David Benson as Gareth. The company also includes Polly Conway, Jolyon Dixon, Derek Elroy, David Hunter, Paul Lancaster, Gareth Mason, and Claire Thomson.

One Man, Two Guvnors is an English retelling of the Italian language The Servant of Two Masters, infused with new pre-Beatles-style rock tunes by Grant Olding, who earned a Tony nomination for his score in 2012.

The production's on stage band, The Craze, is led by Olding and includes Jacob Colin Cohen on drums and percussion, Austin Moorhead on lead guitar, Jason Rabinowitz on lead vocals, and Charlie Rosen on bass, Matt Cusack and Zach Jones.

"Broadway's Best" continues with the documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles (November 13), Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (November 20), and Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert (November 27).

Look Back at One Man, Two Guvnors Starring James Corden

Look Back at One Man, Two Guvnors Starring James Corden

10 PHOTOS
in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
Oliver Chris, Tom Edden, and James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
James Corden in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
James Corden, Suzie Toase, Claire Lams, Oliver Chris, Jemima Rooper, Daniel Rigby, Trevor Laird, Martyn Ellis, and Fred Ridgeway in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
James Corden and Oliver Chris in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
Trevor Laird, Oliver Chris, and Jemima Rooper in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
James Corden in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors James Corden
in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
Charlie Rosen, Austin Moorhead, Jacob Colin Cohen, and Jason Rabinowitz in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
Suzie Toase and James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
Suzie Toase, Oliver Chris, James Corden, and Jemima Rooper in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
Oliver Chris and Tom Edden in <i>One Man, Two Guvnors</i>
Oliver Chris and Tom Edden in One Man, Two Guvnors Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.