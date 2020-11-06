Watch Tony Winner James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors November 6 on PBS

The comedy also stars Suzie Toase and Oliver Chris.

The 2011 NT Live film capture of One Man, Two Guvnors, starring a Tony-winning James Corden, airs November 7 (check local listings) to kick off Great Performances' "Broadway's Best" series. The play by Richard Bean is directed by Nicholas Hytner.

The cast features Oliver Chris as Stanley Stubbers, Jemima Rooper as Rachel Crabbe, Tony nominee Tom Edden as Alfie, Martyn Ellis as Harry Dangle, Trevor Laird as Lloyd Boateng, Claire Lams as Pauline Clench, Fred Ridgeway as Charlie Clench, Daniel Rigby as Alan Dangle, Suzie Toase as Dolly, and David Benson as Gareth. The company also includes Polly Conway, Jolyon Dixon, Derek Elroy, David Hunter, Paul Lancaster, Gareth Mason, and Claire Thomson.

One Man, Two Guvnors is an English retelling of the Italian language The Servant of Two Masters, infused with new pre-Beatles-style rock tunes by Grant Olding, who earned a Tony nomination for his score in 2012.

The production's on stage band, The Craze, is led by Olding and includes Jacob Colin Cohen on drums and percussion, Austin Moorhead on lead guitar, Jason Rabinowitz on lead vocals, and Charlie Rosen on bass, Matt Cusack and Zach Jones.

"Broadway's Best" continues with the documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles (November 13), Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (November 20), and Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert (November 27).

