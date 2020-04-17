Watch Tony Winner LaChanze Sing 'Taking a Chance on Love' From Encores! Cabin in the Sky

LaChanze co-starred in the 2016 concert production with Norm Lewis and Chuck Cooper.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and Gala productions.

The fourth week of the series spotlights love songs. Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel says, "Let’s face it: most Broadway musicals are about romance, which means love songs—lots of love songs. Why? Because that’s what life is so often about, and those feelings are easier to sing than to say. And, frankly, it’s easier to let someone else sing them. You might even say that’s why musicals were born... As audience members, we are eternally grateful for the wisdom, vulnerability, and passion that these lovers speak on our behalf. You might even say we couldn’t do it without them."

Below, watch Tony winner LaChanze sing "Taking a Chance on Love" from the 2016 City Center Encores! staging of the 1940 Vernon Duke-John Latouche musical Cabin in the Sky.



The week kicked off with Vanessa Williams and Stanley Wayne Mathis singing "Come Rain or Come Shine" from St. Louis Woman, and continued with Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, and Aasif Mandvi performing "Almost Like Being in Love" from Brigadoon and Anika Noni Rose singing “I Got Love” from Purlie.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.

