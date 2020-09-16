Watch Tony Winner Lena Hall Sing 'My Funny Valentine' on R&H Goes Pop! – At Home

The stage and screen star performs the Rodgers and Hart tune from Babes in Arms.

The latest installment of R&H Goes Pop! - At Home again commemorates the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s first professional collaboration (1920's Fly With Me), with Hedwig and the Angry Inch Tony winner Lena Hall performing "My Funny Valentine" from Babes in Arms. Watch above.

Hall's recent credits include Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center in 2019 and TNT's small screen adaptation of Bong Joon Ho's Snowpiercer. In addition to Hedwig, she's appeared on Broadway in Cats, 42nd Street, Dracula the Musical, Tarzan, and Kinky Boots.

R&H Goes Pop! – At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" fromBabes in Arms and Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!.