Watch Tony Winner Lena Hall Talk About New TNT Series Snowpiercer on Stream Stealers May 18

Based on the Bong Joon-Ho film, the series stars Tony winners Hall and Daveed Diggs and Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly.

Lena Hall was last seen on New York City stages in Bat Out of Hell at City Center in 2019, but she's certainly been busy since her 2014 Tony-winning performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Among other projects, she co-starred in Season 1 of TNT's Snowpiercer, based on the 2013 film from director Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) and starring Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly. Hall joined Playbill's Stream Stealers May 18 to discuss the series, how it differs from the film, and more about her stage career. Watch the interview in the video above!

On Broadway, Hall has also been in Cats, 42nd Street, Dracula the Musical, Tarzan, and Kinky Boots. She regularly performs in concerts and clubs around the country and released a series of recordings entitled Obsessed that celebrated her favorite bands and musicians. Her new recording, The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury, is available on iTunes.

Stream Stealers is Playbill's three-times-a-week interview series, in which film and TV stars chat with editor-in-chief Mark Peikert about their stage backgrounds. Tom Pelphrey (End of the Rainbow) joins May 20 to discuss his role on Season 3 of Netflix's Ozark. Tune in Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 4:30 PM ET, and watch previous episodes on Playbill's YouTube page. Watch previous episodes here.