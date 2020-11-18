Watch Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke in the One Night in Miami... Trailer

Based on Olivier nominee Kemp Powers’ stage play, the film is directed by Oscar winner Regina King.

Check out Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. as singer Sam Cooke in the new trailer for One Night in Miami… above. The film is Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, based on the stage play by Olivier nominee Kemp Powers, who also penned the screenplay.

One Night in Miami… also features Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown. Rounding out the cast are 2020 Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick.

The movie will be released by Amazon Studios December 25 with a global launch to follow January 15, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, One Night in Miami… follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Clay, unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami's historically Black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown.

Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO; King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.

The film also features the original song “Speak Now,” written by Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashford, and performed by Odom, Jr.; ABKCO will release the original soundtrack album in conjunction with the film.