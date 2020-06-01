Watch Tony Winner Leslie Uggams on Stars in the House

Proceeds from the June 1 stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Tony winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!; King Hedley II; On Golden Pond; Jerry’s Girls) June 1 at 2 PM. Watch above.

Uggams is an appropriate guest for the first stream in June; in addition to myriad stage and screen performances, she is known to many for her performance of Carousel's “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over” during a live concert on the Capitol lawn, in which a mix of bad weather and slippery cue cards led to an infamous lyric flub.

The performer traditionally welcomes the start of the month on Twitter with a wink to the video; in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, she tweeted, “This June 1, please, everyone stay safe. We’re fighting two deadly viruses at once. Let’s commit to surviving and ending both together!’ Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.



Andréa Burns will guest host the June 1 at 8 PM stream featuring Tony winners Andrea Martin and Nathan Lane.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

