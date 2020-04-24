Watch Tony Winner Santino Fontana and More Sing From Encores! Off-Center's Kurt Vonnegut’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater

Skylar Astin, James Earl Jones, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more co-starred in the 2016 concert presentation.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings, curated by Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, the creative advisor for the Encores! Off-Center series, have the theme "Somewhere … Songs of Yearning for Another Place."

Below, watch Tony winner Santino Fontana, joined by members of the company, perform "Thirty Miles From the Banks of the Ohio"/"Look Who's Here" from the 2016 Encores! Off-Center concert revival of Kurt Vonnegut’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, the first collaboration between Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. The Encores! Off-Center staging also featured Skylar Astin, James Earl Jones, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Kate Wetherhead.



🎶: @SantinoFontana “Thirty Miles From the Banks of the Ohio/Look Who’s Here”



Encores! Off-Center God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater 2016 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/aFYXrUP3lY — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 23, 2020

"As I sit in my new 'office' (a corner of my bedroom), I am looking out onto the newly-emptied streets of Manhattan, counting blessings but also cans of beans. I haven’t been able to quite, I don’t know, take this all in," says Tesori. "I have often joked to my friends that I haven’t had a true feeling since 1989, perhaps the result of getting slightly hard-boiled by a life in music, the constancy of parenting, of trying to plan for the future but aspiring to live in the moment. Trying to be of service in a country that underserves so many."

The week kicked off with Taylor Mac singing "Lost Horizon" from Steve Cosson and Michael Friedman's Gone Missing, Cheyenne Jackson singing "Joey, Joey, Joey" from The Most Happy Fella, and Tony nominee Kate Baldwin performing "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" from Finian's Rainbow.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.

