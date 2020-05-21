Watch Tony Winners Kelli O'Hara and Christian Borle in City Center Encores! Showstopping Numbers

O'Hara sings "I'm Going Back" from the 2010 production of Bells Are Ringing, and Borle does "The Lambeth Walk" from Me and My Girl.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch two Tony winners bringing down the house in different Encores! productions: Kelli O'Hara sings "I'm Going Back" from the 2010 production of Bells Are Ringing, and Christian Borle, joined by Laura Michelle Kelly, does "The Lambeth Walk" from the 2018 staging of Me and My Girl.



Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, O'Hara played the role of Ella Peterson, the zany telephone answering-service operator, opposite Will Chase as playwright Jeffrey Moss. The Bells Are Ringing cast also included Dylan Baker as Inspector Barnes, Bobby Cannavale as Blake Barton, Judy Kaye as Sue Summers, Brad Oscar as Dr. Kitchell, and David Pittu as Sandor Prantz.

🎶: Christian Borle and company "The Lambeth Walk"

Encores! Me and My Girl 2018

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Rob Berman, Me and My Girl also featured Bill Buell, Chuck Cooper, Suzzanne Douglas, Mark Evans, Harriet Harris, John Horton, Simon Jones, Lisa O’Hare, and Don Stephenson.

The Manhattan venue launched the series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.

