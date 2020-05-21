Watch Tony Winners Kelli O'Hara and Christian Borle in City Center Encores! Showstopping Numbers

Encores! News   Watch Tony Winners Kelli O'Hara and Christian Borle in City Center Encores! Showstopping Numbers
By Andrew Gans
May 21, 2020
 
O'Hara sings "I'm Going Back" from the 2010 production of Bells Are Ringing, and Borle does "The Lambeth Walk" from Me and My Girl.
Christian Borle and Laura Michelle Kelly Joan Marcus

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch two Tony winners bringing down the house in different Encores! productions: Kelli O'Hara sings "I'm Going Back" from the 2010 production of Bells Are Ringing, and Christian Borle, joined by Laura Michelle Kelly, does "The Lambeth Walk" from the 2018 staging of Me and My Girl.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, O'Hara played the role of Ella Peterson, the zany telephone answering-service operator, opposite Will Chase as playwright Jeffrey Moss. The Bells Are Ringing cast also included Dylan Baker as Inspector Barnes, Bobby Cannavale as Blake Barton, Judy Kaye as Sue Summers, Brad Oscar as Dr. Kitchell, and David Pittu as Sandor Prantz.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Rob Berman, Me and My Girl also featured Bill Buell, Chuck Cooper, Suzzanne Douglas, Mark Evans, Harriet Harris, John Horton, Simon Jones, Lisa O’Hare, and Don Stephenson.

The Manhattan venue launched the series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.

Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Judy Kaye and More in Encores! Bells Are Ringing

Three-time Tony Award nominee Kelli O'Hara stars in the City Center Encores! production of Bells Are Ringing, directed by Kathleen Marshall. Also featured are Will Chase, Judy Kaye, Dylan Baker, Bobby Cannavale, David Pittu and more. Read the Playbill.com story.

Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
Judy Kaye and David Pittu
Judy Kaye and David Pittu Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase
Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase Joan Marcus
Bobby Cannavale, Will Chase and Brad Oscar
Bobby Cannavale, Will Chase and Brad Oscar Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Bells Are Ringing</i>
The cast of Bells Are Ringing Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase
Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
Judy Kaye and David Pittu
Judy Kaye and David Pittu Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase
Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase Joan Marcus
Bobby Cannavale, Will Chase and Brad Oscar
Bobby Cannavale, Will Chase and Brad Oscar Joan Marcus
