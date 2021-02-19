Watch Tony-Winning Snowpiercer Stars Lena Hall and Daveed Diggs Talk Hamilton, Auditions, and More

The theatre favorites currently co-star in the second season of the TNT series.

Tony winners Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), who star in the TNT series Snowpiercer, discuss life in the theatre in the video above.

Hall shares her early love for the musical Cats and her most unique Broadway audition, while Diggs reveals his favorite musical theatre star and his reaction to seeing a touring production of Hamilton, having won a Tony for originating Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the show.

Like the 2013 film of the same name (directed by Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon-Ho), the series is set on a massive train, housing by class the sole survivors of a global, apocalyptic Ice Age. Diggs stars as Layton Well, a prisoner-turned-revolutionary fighter against the elites who inhabit the front of the train. Hall plays Miss Audrey, a member of the train’s upper management.

Catch new episodes of the second season of Snowpiercer Mondays at 9 PM ET on TNT. In the February 22 episode, written by Tiffany Ezuma and directed by Leslie Hope, Layton (Diggs) and Miss Audrey (Hall) make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford (Sean Bean) has his own plans.

