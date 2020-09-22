Watch Trailer for Animated Film Over the Moon, Featuring Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Trailer for Animated Film Over the Moon, Featuring Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, More
By Andrew Gans
Sep 22, 2020
 
Featuring songs by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park, the film drops on Netflix October 23.

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) lend their voices to the new animated film Over the Moon, which arrives on Netflix October 23. Watch the official trailer above.

Directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane, the voice cast also features Cathy Ang, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh. Audrey Wells penned the screenplay; John Kahrs is the co-director.

The film has songs by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP) with a score by Oscar winner Steven Price.

In Over the Moon, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou produce with executive producers Janet Yang, Glen Keane, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu, and Thomas Hui.

Look Back at Highlights of Amélie Starring Phillipa Soo

Look Back at Highlights of Amélie Starring Phillipa Soo

The stage adaptation of the Oscar-nominated film plays its final performance May 21 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

30 PHOTOS
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Amélie_Musical_Center_Theatre_Group_05_HR.jpg
Adam Chanler-Berat, Kimberly Grigsby, Sam Pinkleton, Pam MacKinnon, and Phillipa Soo begin rehearsals in L.A. Joan Marcus
Amélie_Musical_Center_Theatre_Group_03_HR.jpg
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo begin rehearsals in L.A. Joan Marcus
Amelie_Ahmanson_Production_Photos_07_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Berat at the Ahmanson Theatre Joan Marcus
Amelie_Ahmanson_Production_Photos_06_HR.jpg
Savvy Crawford and Phillipa Soo at the Ahmanson Theatre Joan Marcus
The Company_Curtain Call_Amelie_LA_Opening_24_HR.jpg
Curtain call of opening night at the Ahmanson Theatre Bruce Glikas/Playbill
The Cast_glikas_Amelie_LA_Opening_52_HR.jpg
The Cast at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Alison Cimmet_Randy Blair_Emily Afton_Jacob Keith Watson_Maria- Christina Oliveras_glikas_Amelie_LA_Opening_34_HR.jpg
Alison Cimmet, Randy Blair, Emily Afton, Jacob Keith Watson, and Maria-Christina Oliveras at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Phillipa Soo_Savvy Crawford_glikas_ (2)_Amelie_LA_Opening_56_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo and Savvy Crawford at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
<i>Amélie, A New Musical </i>at the Walter Kerr Theatre
Amélie, A New Musical at the Walter Kerr Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.