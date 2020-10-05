Watch Trailer for Filmed Version of Broadway's What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play heads to Amazon Prime Video October 16.

Check out the official trailer for the filmed version of Broadway's What the Constitution Means to Me above. As previously announced, the Heidi Schreck play arrives on Amazon Prime Video October 16.

In the Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist play, Schreck resurrects her teenage self—when she put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution—to trace the effects of the founding document on generations of women, including many in her own family.

Marielle Heller helmed the Oliver Butler-directed production for the screen, bringing a cinematic energy to the enlightening, inspiring, and often humorous piece. The play, having first premiered in 2017, sheds light on topics that remain in the spotlight, including the Supreme Court's role in women's reproductive rights.

Schreck starred in the Broadway run alongside Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams; the latter two alternated in joining Schreck for an onstage debate surrounding the future of the Constitution (both are featured in the trailer).

The play's move to Amazon is part of a larger overall deal, which will see the artist creating new content specifically for the streaming platform.