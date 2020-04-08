Watch Trailer for How to Build a Girl, Starring Beanie Feldstein, Chris O'Dowd, Emma Thompson, More

Watch Trailer for How to Build a Girl, Starring Beanie Feldstein, Chris O'Dowd, Emma Thompson, More
By Andrew Gans
Apr 08, 2020
 
The film is scheduled to arrive on demand in May.

How to Build a Girl, the upcoming comedy starring Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!; Booksmart), has released a new trailer. Watch it above.

Coky Giedroyć directs the coming-of-age story, available on demand May 8. The cast also includes Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit), Tony nominees Paddy Considine (The Ferryman) and Chris O'Dowd (Of Mice and Men), and Oscar winner Emma Thompson.

Caitlyn Moran penned the screenplay based on her best-selling novel. The film follows Johana Morrigan, a bright, quirky, 16-year-old who uses her colorful imagination to regularly escape her humdrum life in Wolverhampton and live out her creative fantasies.

How to Build a Girl is produced by Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Bonnie Chance-Roberts.

Feldstein is also attached to a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will film over the course of two decades.

