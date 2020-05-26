Watch Trailer for New Darren Criss Series Royalties, Debuting on Quibi in June

By Andrew Gans
May 26, 2020
 
A soundtrack for the new music-filled comedy, featuring songs co-written by Criss, will also be available.

Royalties, a new music-filled comedy from Emmy winner Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hollywood), will debut on Quibi June 1. Watch the new trailer above.

The series, which stars Criss and Kether Donohue with John Stamos, Georgia King, and Tony Revolori, will also feature guest stars Mark Hamill, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Rufus Wainwright, Jackie Tohn, Jordan Fisher, Bonnie McKee, and Sabrina Carpenter. Amy Heckerling directs.

A satirical take on the songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits, Royalties follows the ascent of songwriting duo Sara and Pierce as they navigate the challenges of creating a great song week after week. Each episode will feature entertainment personalities portraying fictitious music stars, along with original songs.

Republic Records will release a soundtrack, featuring 12 original songs, June 12. All co-written by Criss, the songs feature performances by Fisher, Hough, Tohn, McKee, Coolidge, Howery, Hamill, Wainwright, and Carpenter.

