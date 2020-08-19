Watch Trailer for New Death on the Nile Film, Featuring Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, Sophie Okonedo, More

The 20th Century Studios remake is currently scheduled for release October 23.

Take a look above at the trailer for the 20th Century Studios remake of the classic Agatha Christie thriller Death on the Nile, scheduled to arrive in movie theatres October 23.

Five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh heads the cast as Detective Hercule Poirot alongside Tony winner Sophie Okonedo, Oscar and Tony nominee Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, and Letitia Wright. Branagh also directs.

In the film, Belgian sleuth Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a river steamer turns into a search for a murderer when a couple’s honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Michael Green penned the screenplay, adapted from Christie’s 1937 novel. Producers include Branagh, Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard, and Matthew Prichard as executive producers.