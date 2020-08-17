Watch Trailer for Paul Rudnick's Coastal Elites, Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Trailer for Paul Rudnick's Coastal Elites, Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, More
By Andrew Gans
Aug 17, 2020
 
The HBO special, debuting in September, was produced entirely under quarantine.

Paul Rudnick’s comic satire Coastal Elites, featuring an array of characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic, debuts on HBO September 12. Watch the newly released trailer above.

Produced entirely under quarantine, the previously announced series of confessionals from five main characters stars Tony winner Bette Midler (Hello, Dolly!), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), and Issa Rae (Insecure). Jay Roach (Bombshell, All the Way) directs.

Rudnick (Jeffrey, the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada) and Roach executive produce along with Tony winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In the Heights), Flody Suarez (Rise, The Cher Show), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham (Bombshell). The project was originally conceived for Off-Broadway's Public Theater.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.