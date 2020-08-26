Watch Trailer for Radha Blank's The Forty-Year-Old Version, About a Playwright-Turned-Rapper

The Netflix comedy also features Jacob Ming Trent, Stacey Sargeant, André Ward, Welker White, and Tony winner Reed Birney.

The feature film debut from playwright Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version, will arrive on Netflix October 9. Watch the trailer above.

Written and directed by and starring Blank (Seed, HappyFlowerNail), the comedy also features Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis, Haskiri Velazquez, Antonio Ortiz, TJ Atoms, Jacob Ming Trent, Stacey Sargeant, William Oliver Watkins, Meghan O’Neill, André Ward, Welker White, and Tony winner Reed Birney.

In the new film, Radha is a down-on-her-luck playwright desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime.

Lena Waithe, Jordan Fudge, Blank, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jennifer Semler, and Rishi Rajani produce the Netflix film, which won the Directing Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Blank's plays include American Schemes, Seed, HappyFlowerNail, nannyland, Casket Sharp, and Kenya.

The streaming service's additional upcoming theatre-adjacent offerings include film adaptations of The Boys in the Band and The Prom, both produced by Ryan Murphy (who also directs the latter).

