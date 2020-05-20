Watch Tyne Daly and Lewis Cleale Duet on Irving Berlin Classic 'You’re Just in Love' From ⁣Encores! Call Me Madam

By Andrew Gans
May 20, 2020
 
The Irving Berlin classic was part of the second season of the popular series in 1995.
New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch Tony and Emmy winner Tyne Daly and Lewis Cleale duet on the Irving Berlin classic "You’re Just in Love" from the 1995 City Center ⁣Encores! production of Call Me Madam.

Daly played the role of U.S. Ambassador Sally Adams, the part originally created by Ethel Merman, in the second season of the Encores! series.

The Manhattan venue launched the series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.

