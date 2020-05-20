Watch Tyne Daly and Lewis Cleale Duet on Irving Berlin Classic 'You’re Just in Love' From ⁣Encores! Call Me Madam

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.
This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch Tony and Emmy winner Tyne Daly and Lewis Cleale duet on the Irving Berlin classic "You’re Just in Love" from the 1995 City Center Encores! production of Call Me Madam.
🎶: Lewis Cleale and Tyne Daly “You’re Just in Love” — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 20, 2020
Encores! Call Me Madam 1995 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/FuA7ZuNiwW
Daly played the role of U.S. Ambassador Sally Adams, the part originally created by Ethel Merman, in the second season of the Encores! series.
