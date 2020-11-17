Watch Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplett, David Hasselhoff, and Dozens More Sing 'All That Jazz' From Chicago

Over 150 alums from the Broadway, West End, and international productions took part in the 24-year anniversary video.

To celebrate the 24th anniversary of Chicago's Broadway revival, currently shuttered due to the ongoing pandemic, over 150 performers and musicians from the Broadway, West End, and international productions of Chicago took part in a virtual performance of “All That Jazz.” Check it out above.

Produced by TheatreMAD for the Make a Difference Trust in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS Supporting the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, the video includes appearances by Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplet, Debbie Kurup, Bonnie Langford, Sue Kelvin, Ian Kelsey, Michael Greco, and David Hasselhoff.

PHOTOS: A Look at the Original Cast of the Chicago Revival on Broadway

Set in the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of the media frenzy that occurs when Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

The musical, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, first opened on Broadway in 1975, with Gwen Verdon as Roxie and Chita Rivera as Velma Kelly. The Broadway revival opened with Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth in those roles, respectively.

