Watch Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire in Music Video for ‘Space Dogs of the Cosmodrome’

The song comes from their upcoming Off-Broadway musical Space Dogs at MCC.

Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire are paying tribute to the canine cosmonauts who came before them in an epic throwback music video. Check out above “Space Dogs of the Cosmodrome,” from the duo’s upcoming musical Space Dogs, premiering January 11, 2022, at MCC.

The show follows the so-absurd-it-must-be-true story of the dogs trained by Russian scientists to travel into outer space. “Space Dogs of the Cosmodrome” is an homage to the days of MTV when music videos were all the rage. Other songs within the show will feature a variety of musical styles, from hip-hop to electro pop to opera. A cast recording will be released January 22 from Ghostlight Records.

Space Dogs stars Hughes and Blaemire, who co-wrote the book, lyrics, and music. In addition to playing human characters, they use puppets and play instruments to bring the story to life on stage.

Ellie Heyman directs the MCC production, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos. Katherine Wallace is the production stage manager, Noah Kieserman will serve as the understudy, and casting is by Geoff Josselson of The Telsey Office.

