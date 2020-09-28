Watch Vanessa Williams and Renée Fleming Perform Live Together at The Kennedy Center

The Tony nominees performed an in-person concert September 26.

Check out footage of Tony nominees Vanessa Williams and Renée Fleming performing at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. above. The pair took to the reconfigured stage September 26 for a socially distant performance that launched the venue's On Stage at the Opera House series.

Among the highlights they performed were “Fragile” by Sting and “Land of Make Believe” by Chuck Mangione, as well as a new original song titled "The Diva" by Andrew Lippa.

A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams marked the first in-person performance at the Center since the pandemic began. The evening was also live streamed and now available for on-demand viewing through 2020. Rob Mathes served as music director.

The theatre was re-imagined to place the artists on a 30 x 24-foot stage extension built over the orchestra-level seating area. An invited audience of 40 sat in physically-distanced pairs on the stage facing the interior of the hall.

