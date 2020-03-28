Watch Victoria Clark, Steven Pasquale, More Sing 'The Gun Song' From City Center Encores! Off-Center Production of Assassins

The videos are part of the famed Manhattan venue's new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Also offered: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, Patti LuPone in Gypsy, Bernadette Peters in A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park With George.

The Sondheim celebration continues with a performance from the 2017 City Center Encores! Off-Center production of Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins: "The Gun Song," performed by Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Shuler Hensley, and Steven Pasquale.

The Anne Kauffman-helmed production featured Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Tony winner Clark as Sara Jane Moore, Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Giuseppe Zangara, Clifton Duncan as the Balladeer, Tony nominee Steven Boyer as John Hinkley Jr., Tony nominee Conlee as Charles Guiteau, Tony winner Hensley as Leon Czolgosz, Ethan Lipton as the Proprietor, Erin Markey as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Cory Michael Smith as Lee Harvey Oswald, and Danny Wolohan as Samuel Byck.

Watch the performance below.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

