Watch Video for "I Am What I Am" Dance Single With Vocals by J. Harrison Ghee

The video also features Ezra Menas, Gaby Gamache, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and Grey Henson.

With lyrics like "It's my world that I want to take a little pride in/My world, and it's not a place I have to hide in," the Jerry Herman show tune "I Am What I Am," from Herman and Harvey Fierstein's La Cage aux Folles, is a perfect Pride anthem. Jimmy Larkin and Devin Lewis have created a new dance mix version of the song featuring vocals by Kinky Boots alum J. Harrison Ghee and a cast full of Broadway performers and activists. Check out the video above. The video reimagines some musical theatre characters without gender or sexual orientation constraints. Recreating characters from shows such as Grease, West Side Story, and Mean Girls are Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge!), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill), Gaby Gamache (Aladdin), Grey Henson (Mean Girls), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Nick Silverio, Jarred Manista (West Side Story), Victor Borbolla, Javier Perez, Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), Desmond Is Amazing, and Paloma the Cairn, with appearances from Marti Cummings, Ianne Fields Stewart, and Davon Williams. Larkin directs and produces, with music production by Lewis. Choreography is by James Alonzo White. The video is executive-produced by Nathan Chang.