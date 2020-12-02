Watch Viola Davis in a Clip From Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Viola Davis in a Clip From Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
By Dan Meyer
Dec 02, 2020
 
The Oscar and Tony winner plays the legendary 1920s blues singer in Netflix's adaptation of the August Wilson play.
Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman in <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix

“They don’t care nothing about me; all they want is my voice,” says Ma Rainey, played by Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis, in a clip from the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Watch below.

Tony winner George C. Wolfe directs the movie, with Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson penning the screenplay based on August Wilson’s play about the famed blues singer of the 1920s. The movie also features the late Chadwick Boseman, Tony nominees Colman Domingo and Jeremy Shamos, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Jonny Coyne, Taylour Page, and Dusan Brown.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom debuts on Netflix December 18.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.