Watch Viola Davis in a Clip From Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Oscar and Tony winner plays the legendary 1920s blues singer in Netflix's adaptation of the August Wilson play.

“They don’t care nothing about me; all they want is my voice,” says Ma Rainey, played by Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis, in a clip from the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Watch below.

Tony winner George C. Wolfe directs the movie, with Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson penning the screenplay based on August Wilson’s play about the famed blues singer of the 1920s. The movie also features the late Chadwick Boseman, Tony nominees Colman Domingo and Jeremy Shamos, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Jonny Coyne, Taylour Page, and Dusan Brown.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom debuts on Netflix December 18.

